Multi-talented artiste G-Fresh releases new album, “ Instinct’’

On 10:33 am

The multi-talented actor and musician Gabriel Afolayan, also known by his musical stage name “G-Fresh”,  on Monday, released his much-anticipated album titled, “Instinct.’’

The album consists of 18 complete tracks which come with different varieties of sound and melody.
Gabriel Afolayan

The songs include: “ All my love, Ready, Amoke, Doesn’t Not Count, Orekeli, Sisi Eko, Meta, Original, Funky Love, Essential, Money, Tin Ba Cobpe, Shogunrege, Take My Hand, Sugar Daddy, Onitemi, Take a Chance, Ife Wa’.

The album also featured previously released songs like Amoke and Take a Chance by Official mix and Mastered by Vtek.

The Nigerian actor and singer studied Threatre Art in University of Ibadan.

He is part of the renowned Afolayan entertainment family that comprises Ade Love, Kunle Afolayan and Aremu Afolayan.

He won the Best Supporting Actor award for playing“ Tavier Jambari’’ in Hoodrush in 2012.


