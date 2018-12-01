Breaking News
Translate

Imoke, Turaki named as PDP Presidential Campaign Directorates, Spokespersons

On 10:32 amIn News by adekunleComments

By Dirisu Yaku
ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Council has released the operational directorates, as well as names of spokespersons for its 2019 Presidential elections campaign.

L – R, Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki. Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Lamido of Adamawa, Alh. Dr. Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha at the turbaning ceremony of former Vice President & PDP Presidential Candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar as Wazirin Adamawa in Yola, Adamawa State on 25th Nov. 2018.

The campaign council named former governor of Cross River state, Senator Liyel Imoke as Deputy Director General, Operations while former Presidential aspirant, Taminu Turaki, SAN, was named Deputy Director-General, Administration.

The Directorates include Contact and Mobilization headed by the National Organizing Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu; Youth, Hon. Udeh Okoye; Women, Mariya Waziri; Finance, Hon. Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira; Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan; Policy/Research, Dr. Garba Umar; and Intelligence, Amb. Ahmed Magaji;

Osun Assembly passes Health Insurance Bill

Others are, Field Operations/Logistics, Hon. Gbenga Oduwaiye; Support Groups, Dr. Nathaniel Yadunma; Special Duties, Dr. Baraka Sanni; Communication and Strategy, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi; Legal, Emmanuel Enoidem; Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, & Inter-party, Senator Ben Obi; CSOs, Senator Dino Melaye; and Diaspora, Prof. Isah Odidi.

The spokespersons of the campaign include Buba Galadima, Akin Osuntokun, Osita Chidoka, Senator Dino Melaye, Hon. Nnenna Ukeje, Segun Sowunmi, Kazeem Afegbua and Umar Sanni.

Atiku and South-East negotiations


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.