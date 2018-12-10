Ganduje bribe videos fetch Jaafar Jaafar 2018 Integrity Award

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – For demonstrating courage and doggedness in releasing video clips that portray Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano state receiving bribes from contractors, the Publisher of Daily Nigerian, an online news medium, Mr. Jaafar Jaafar, has bagged 2018 Integrity Award.

The award, which was presented on Sunday at a gala night in Abuja, recognized him as anti-corruption champion of the year.

According to Youth Alive Foundation (YAF), organisers of the awards, the aim of recognizing Nigerians who have shown themselves exemplary in the anti-graft fight is not only to reshape norms that sustain corruption, but also to build a new culture and consciousness that highlights integrity, selflessness and patriotism.

YAF’s Executive Director, Dr. Udy Okon, said: “If our leaders were first citizens with integrity, of course, they will lead with integrity in their core. So, this our strategy to raise the right kind of leaders for the nation.”

Commending the organisers for recognising him for the award, Jaafar Jaafar added that as a Journalist he had played his part in exposing corrupt practices and called other stakeholders to take it up.

“While I must commend the organiser for this honour, I must state that the role of a journalist ends at exposing ills in the society while other arms of government, especially law enforcement agencies and judiciary should take it up and play their parts to the conclusion,” he said

Other awardees at the event included retired President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Isa Ayo-Salami; founder of Brekete Family FM station, Ahmed Isah; Freedom Radio presenter, Nasir Zango; an FRSC officer, Sikiru A.Aduloju, Bayero University Kano lecturer, Malam Mu’azu Yusif, Nigerian Police officer, CSP Francis Osagie Erhabor and an activist Soji Apampa.