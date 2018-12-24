CAF Confederation Cup: Rangers dump USM Bel Abbes

Nigeria’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, Enugu Rangers have booked their place in the second round qualifiers after beating visiting USM Bel Abbes of Algeria 2-0 yesterday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

The Flying Antelopes played a goalless draw in the first leg.

Bright Silas gave Rangers a bright start in the 5th minute and they held on even as Bel Abbes fought back for the equaliser. But Silas was on hand to nick in the second goal in the second-half and killed off any hope for the Algerians to come back.

Rangers now await their next round opponents in the final qualification round scheduled to hold next year.