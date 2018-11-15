Urhobo in Lagos restate commitment to peace

Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Onisiwo Island chapter, have restated its commitment to promoting peace with all the nationalities in Onisowo community, Lagos.

President of the chapter, Chief Larry Osaweren, who said this during Urhobo Day celebration at Onisiwo, noted that there is peace in the community because all the ethnic nationalities, including the Urhobo people, are toeing the path of love, unity and tolerance which are attracting development into the island.

While lamenting the absence of government presence on the Island, Osaweren said living was tough as Onisowo lacks power supply, public schools, primary health care centre and link bridge to the city centre.

Also speaking, Patron of chapter, Chief Raymond Gold, appealed to Lagos State House of Assembly to delineate the island to Apapa Local Government as it is very close to Apapa, which will guarantee quick development, adding “we are under Amuwo-Odofin and it is far from the island, which explains why develop-ment is far from us.”