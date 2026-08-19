Ebonyi elder killed after APGA endorsement meeting

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

ABAKALIKI — An elderly man identified as Amos Onwe Ubochi, in his 70s, has been found dead in a stream in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, a day after participating in an endorsement meeting for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency, Tochukwu Ogalagu.

Ubochi, a resident of Osege Village, Umuogudu Oshia Ngbo, reportedly left the political meeting on Monday, August 17, 2026, and was trekking home when he was allegedly waylaid by unknown persons.

His body was reportedly discovered the following day in a stream located some distance from the road leading to his residence.

A community source said the deceased had attended the political consultation and endorsement meeting where elders endorsed Ogalagu and other APGA candidates.

The source said Ubochi was returning home alone after the meeting when he was allegedly attacked, abducted and killed.

According to the source, members of his family became worried when he failed to return home and searched for him throughout the night before his body was discovered the following morning.

The source said the deceased was found fully clothed and in a sitting position inside the stream.

Reacting to the incident, Ogalagu condemned the killing, describing it as “callous, inhuman and condemnable”, and called on security agencies to identify and prosecute those responsible.

In a statement, Ogalagu said Ubochi had led other elders in prayers and participated in the endorsement of APGA candidates during the August 17 consultation.

“This elderly man was the person who led the other elders in a prayer session and the endorsement of the APGA candidates on 17th August, 2026. He was hale and hearty during the consultation and was captured on camera performing the role of an elder during the consultation,” he said.

Ogalagu said the incident had been reported to the police and that the deceased’s remains had been deposited in a mortuary.

He assured APGA supporters that efforts would be made to ensure that those responsible for the killing were brought to justice.

“I want to assure the APGA supporters that no stone will be left unturned in the investigation of this dastardly murder and the person or persons involved will surely face the law,” he said.

Ogalagu, however, alleged that the killing might be connected to threats allegedly issued by political actors in the constituency.

“The killing of Elder Onwe Ubochi is clearly a fulfilment of the threats issued by expiring political actors in Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency,” he alleged.

He urged APGA supporters to remain calm and vigilant while security agencies investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

“I urge all APGA faithfuls in Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency to remain calm, vigilant and resolute in our mission as the police and other law enforcement agents unravel the details of this gruesome murder,” he said.

He also expressed sympathy to the deceased’s family and pledged the support of the APGA family in the constituency.

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the death and said it had commenced an investigation.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, said the deceased left his residence on August 17 but failed to return.

“On 18 August 2026, the Command received information that the lifeless body of Amos Onwe Ubochi was discovered along a bush path within the community,” Ukandu said.

He said police operatives visited the scene and evacuated the body to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, where he was confirmed dead.

Ukandu said the command was investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and urged anyone with useful information to assist the investigation.

“The Command assures members of the public that every necessary step will be taken to get to the root of the incident, while urging anyone with useful information that could assist the investigation to come forward,” he said.