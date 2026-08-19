‘Stop running to TV’, Wike tells Kingibe amid flood criticism

Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has launched a blistering attack on the Senator representing the FCT, Ireti Kingibe, accusing her of poor legislative performance, media posturing and abandoning her constituents.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja on issues surrounding governance and recent flooding challenges in the nation’s capital, Wike dismissed claims of non-cooperation allegedly raised by the lawmaker, stating that he was appointed to serve all residents of the FCT and not to cater to a single political actor.

“That is the problem. She acts as if she is the sole lawmaker and as if the National Assembly is her private legislature. People ask me, ‘Why aren’t you working with her all the time?’ But I was not appointed to work with just one individual; I work with everyone,” he said.

The minister attributed Kingibe’s frequent public criticisms to political desperation ahead of the next election cycle, urging her to face her constituents directly instead of seeking media attention.

He said; “Don’t blame her for her comments; she is simply desperate because she has virtually lost the upcoming election. Instead of seeking media attention, she should go directly to the people and account for her stewardship. She should tell them what she has accomplished in the National Assembly and highlight the bills she has sponsored for the benefit of Abuja residents”.

Wike further faulted the lawmaker’s approach to governance, arguing that genuine representation requires active legislative engagement rather than public relations exercises during emergencies.

“As a legislator representing the people, you must advocate for their interests on the floor of the House and sponsor bills that directly improve their survival and welfare. You do not wait for a crisis to occur only to run to television stations, dressed in unfamiliar traditional attire just to curry public favour. I will not work with her because when a foundation is faulty, it is difficult to turn things around,” he said.

He insisted that effective lawmaking depends on parliamentary action and direct community consultation, not administrative posturing. “If a lawmaker truly identifies the problems affecting their constituents, the proper approach is to table those issues before Parliament, engage in continuous dialogue with the electorate, and return to legislative business. Running around claiming, ‘I want to see the Minister’ or ‘I want to see the Governor’ is meaningless,” he added.

Wike said FCT residents were already familiar with Kingibe’s performance record and that television appearances would not change public perception of her handling of key capital issues, including flood management.

“The reality is that she has done nothing, and the people are fully aware of it. No amount of criticism or media appearances on Channels TV or Arise TV will change the minds of the electorate, especially regarding the handling of the recent flooding. The people have already made up their minds,” he declared.