We won’t call off strike until our demands are met – AAUA-ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) Branch, says it will continue with its ongoing indefinite strike until the state government meets its demands.

The Chairman of ASUU-AAUA, Prof. Boluwaji Oshodi, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Akure.

Oshodi was reacting to the recent approval of a 60 per cent increment in monthly subventions to the state-owned tertiary institutions and the immediate implementation of the FG/ASUU agreement to address welfare concerns by the Ondo State Government.

He stated that the union had not been officially briefed on the terms of the intervention, noting that members only learned about the development through media reports.

“For now, everything we read is still in the newspapers. Nobody has given us any official information.

“The governor has not been interacting with the union; he has only been interacting with the management.

“So, as we speak now, we do not have the facts aside from what we have been reading on the pages of newspapers,” Oshodi said.

On the possible suspension of the strike, the branch chairman maintained that the industrial action continues, stressing that the key demands of the union remain unresolved.

“The strike has just started, the way it is now, if what we are reading is true, then the issues have not been addressed.

“We have been talking about two major issues – the implementation of the FGN/ASUU 2025 agreement and the payment of salary arrears starting from January.

“The government said implementation should commence immediately, but we don’t know what that ‘immediately’ means. The issues have not been addressed,” he added.

NAN reports that ASUU-AAUA had on Aug. 11 declared a total and indefinite strike over the non-implementation of the 2025 FGN-ASUU agreement and the non-payment of accumulated salary arrears owed to its members since January. (NAN)