BBNaija: ‘I’ve always known I was party animal’ — Kamsy

By Adewale Adesewa

Former BBNaija Season 11 housemate Kamsy has opened up about her lively personality in the Big Brother Naija house, insisting that her fun-loving and party-driven side was not an act but a genuine part of who she is.

Kamsy made the remarks during an interview with Cool FM, where she reflected on her experience in the house and explained why she wanted viewers to see more than just her glamorous side.

According to her, she already knew she would embrace the party atmosphere before entering the reality show.

“I’ve always known I was a party animal. You need to see me during Detty December season,” she said.

Kamsy recalled her first morning in the house, saying the experience immediately made her realise how different the environment was from what she was used to.

“Coming to this house that Monday morning, I had my bath and I was like, ‘Jesus wept, what am I seeing?’” she said.

Kamsy also noted that she did not come into the house simply to maintain a particular image or appear reserved.

“Even as I no bring clothes come to the house, I always know I was a party animal,” she said.

Kamsy explained that one of her intentions was to allow viewers to see the different sides of her personality rather than only the polished or glamorous version of herself.

“I want people to see not just the glam Kamsy, but then also the other Kamsy,” she said.

According to the former BBNaija housemate, she wanted viewers to connect with both sides of her personality.

Kamsy further explained that she saw the Big Brother house as an environment where she could freely express herself and enjoy the experience.

“I just feel like I’m going to a house, there is no reason for me to wake up in the morning and tie iro and buba and sit down in the lounge,” she said.

Kamsy also shared her thoughts on the housemates she believes could emerge as the eventual winner of the competition, mentioning Chimsom Chuka, Tram and Bluetophia as possible contenders.