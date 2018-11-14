SON releases new standards for beans processing

By Naomi Uzor

THE Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Monday, gave highlights in line with the Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) and Codes of Practices for beans processing across the country.

The Director General, SON, Osita Aboloma in a statement to commend a consumer for reporting a beans vendor who preserves beans with pesticide, stating that the standards are relevant Nigeria Industrial Standards and Codes of Practice for beans along the value chain, to take care of issues concerning the proper preservation of the crop from planting to the table while also assuring the safety of consumers.

He enumerated the Standard and Codes of Practice as follows; Standard for Dry Beans (NIS 1030: 2018); Code of Good Agricultural Practice: Planting of Dry Beans (NCP 065: 2018), Code of Good Practice: Harvesting of Dry Beans (NCP 067: 2018); Code of Practice for Packaging of Dry Beans (NCP 064: 2018), Code of Practice: Storage and Transportation of Dry Beans (NCP 066: 2018).

The SON helmsman urged Nigerians in general to take greater interest in their welfare by reporting to relevant regulatory and security agencies any suspected unwholesome, sub-standard or life endangering products or practices.

He however commended the consumer who reported to the police the beans vendor for using a pesticide for the preservation of the crop on sale.

According to him, such individual and collective awareness by consumers in general are essential for effective standards implementation and enforcement in Nigeria.

He pointed out that the standard and codes of practices, which have been approved for use by the Standards Council, were results of consensus decisions by stakeholders, including, farmers, processors, Federal Ministry of Agriculture (FMoA) officials, regulatory agencies, academicians, research institutes and consumer advocates, among others, while SON officials provided the Secretariat.

The SON Chief Executive stated that plans are ongoing among the FMoA, other regulatory agencies and SON for a nationwide advocacy programme for farmers, processors and extension workers in states and local governments on the standard and codes of practice for beans and other grains.