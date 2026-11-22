This photograph shows a COP31 during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) at the Antalya Expo Centre, in Antalya on November 21, 2026. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)

COP31 broke the record Sunday for the longest-ever UN climate conference, running 44 hours past its scheduled closing time as countries struggled to clinch a deal.

The previous mark was held by COP25 in Madrid in 2019, which ended at 1:55 pm on Sunday instead of 6:00 pm on Friday, according to Earth Negotiations Bulletin, an independent reporting service that tracks UN treaty negotiations.