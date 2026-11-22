Varsity matriculates 2,442 students for 2026/2027 session

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI — Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), has warned newly admitted students against cultism, cybercrime, substance abuse and other social vices capable of undermining their education and future.

The university also cautioned the students against examination malpractice, bullying and the irresponsible use of artificial intelligence, urging them to uphold discipline, integrity and academic excellence.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, gave the warning at the institution’s 18th matriculation ceremony held over the weekend, where 2,442 students were formally admitted for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The figure comprises 2,089 regular undergraduate students, 77 Open and Distance Learning students and 276 part-time students.

Giving a breakdown of the undergraduate admissions, Olarinde said 306 students were admitted into the College of Social and Management Sciences, 307 into Sciences, 275 into Pharmacy, 684 into Medicine and Health Sciences, 171 into Law and 346 into Engineering.

Addressing the students, the vice-chancellor described their admission as an opportunity that required discipline, responsibility and commitment to academic excellence.

She urged them to be mindful of their associations, noting that their choice of friends could influence their habits, reputation, academic performance and future.

According to her, university education goes beyond obtaining certificates to include character formation, emotional maturity, leadership development and the acquisition of values needed to contribute meaningfully to society.

Olarinde urged the students to uphold the university’s philosophy of Labour, Service and Integrity, stressing that hard work, selfless service and honesty should guide their academic and professional pursuits.

She also cautioned against the misuse of artificial intelligence and other emerging digital technologies, warning students not to present machine-generated materials or another person’s intellectual work as their original research.

“The company you keep will influence your habits, attitude, reputation and ultimately your destiny. Surround yourselves with people who encourage learning, discipline, honesty and constructive ambition.

“Stay away from cultism, substance abuse, bullying, examination malpractice, cybercrime and every other form of misconduct that can destroy your future and bring disrepute to your family and this university.

“No momentary pleasure or misguided friendship is worth the sacrifice of your education, character or good name,” she said.

On the use of artificial intelligence, the vice-chancellor said the technology could support research, improve productivity and create new opportunities for learning, but should not replace independent thinking, genuine scholarship or personal integrity.

“Use digital tools responsibly. Do not present another person’s work, or material generated by a machine, as your own original effort in violation of academic rules.

“Remember that the value of your degree depends not only on the result you obtain but also on the knowledge and competence you genuinely possess,” Olarinde said.