A Nigerian man, Chukwuebuka Arinze, has been sentenced to two years in prison in the United States for using another person’s identity to fraudulently apply for COVID-19 relief funds.

Arinze, 38, was convicted of aggravated identity theft after using a farmer’s Social Security number to submit an application under the US government’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

He was sentenced on October 30, 2026, by US District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. at a federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska.

The Nigerian will also serve one year of supervised release after his imprisonment and face deportation from the United States, the statement said.

Prosecutors said Arinze, who was living outside the US at the time, sent an email to the Farm Service Agency office in Wayne, Nebraska, on September 28, 2020, seeking financial assistance under the programme.

The email, titled “CFAP Forms,” contained an application for the second phase of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, known as CFAP2, alongside an Automated Clearing House payment form.

Both documents were submitted in the name of a dairy farmer identified in court records as Victim 1 and contained the farmer’s Social Security number.

The US authorities said Arinze knowingly used the identification number belonging to the farmer without authorisation to validate the application.

He was later brought to the United States to face prosecution over the offence.

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program was established by the US Department of Agriculture during the COVID-19 pandemic to support agricultural producers affected by declining sales and rising marketing costs.

The initiative was administered through the department’s Farm Service Agency and Agricultural Marketing Service.

Its first phase ran from May 26 to September 11, 2020, while the second phase, CFAP2, opened from September 21 to December 11 of the same year.

The programme allowed applicants to self-certify their eligibility without submitting evidence of pandemic-related business losses.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.