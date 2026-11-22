By Olayinka Latona

The Fountain of Life Church today held its Sunday service despite reports of a court injunction against Pastor Jimmy Odukoya.

Addressing the crowded congregation, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya said he had not received any court injunction as reported, and stressed his unwavering love for the church. Members were said to have chanted “We love you” during the service.

Bishop Mike Okonkwo of The Redeemed Evangelical Ministry, one of the spiritual fathers to the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, ministered on the theme “The Glory of The Church.”

He charged members and ministers of the church to diligently keep the founder’s legacy and remain steadfast in Christ, reminding them of the advice he gave when the church founder died.

“The responsibility fell on us to talk to… The only honour we can do for the sacrifice, the process, pains and everything that the man of God who is highly celebrated in this country is that his legacy must continue,” Bishop Okonkwo said.

“And I told you that day that Fountain will never die. No matter the trial or temptation, this is a work that is solidly laid. The price has been paid; lives have been lost. There is no power of hell that would destroy this work. It will go from glory to glory.”

Acknowledging recent online attacks, he said: “For the past one or two weeks, we have been literally battered on social media. There is nothing that has not been said, both what is true and what is not true. Phone calls from far and near: ‘Bishop Mike, where are you?’ You can’t separate me from Fountain; it’s not possible, because it’s a covenant established by God Himself. What affects Fountain affects me. Don’t think that I am just aloof. I said to myself, ‘God, you just have to give us wisdom.’”

He added: “The day you fully understand the glory of God upon His church and what it takes to give birth to His church, then there is nothing from the gates of hell that will move you.”

Bishop Okonkwo warned that the church is not a political party but God’s house. “The church is not a human institution; it’s God’s house; it belongs to Him. Think of the price that He paid for the church. We should all know that we are not for Tolu, Jimmy or the Board of Trustees; none of them died for you,” he said. “The church is not a political party because Jesus Christ’s life was

involved. The church is not an ordinary thing. We must be careful that none of us is an instrument to destroy the church of Christ.”

He declared that God is interested in the church and that its best days are ahead. “God is interested in this church, in case you don’t know. What you have seen so far cannot be compared to what is coming, because everything that has to do with God is always progressive. This church is going to do seven more than what Pastor Taiwo left it,” he said.

“We must appreciate the predetermined plans of God concerning each and every one of us. You’re a vital, relevant, valued part of God’s global agenda for the human race worldwide… God values you, and that’s why it cost Him His life. You are called for glory and not shame. Fountainers, are you saying that Jesus did not factor in the challenges you will go through? Are you saying all the crises and gossip that are happening to you individually take God by surprise?”

He continued: “That is why I know without any form of doubt that whatever the devil does, he is already a failure. The story of the believer never ends in shame… Weeping may endure for a night… rejoice not over me, my enemies, when I fall…”

Bishop Okonkwo urged members to remain calm and trust God.

“Do you know the challenge of believers? When trials, temptations and difficulties come, we fall apart. We forget what God told us and we run helter-skelter and start doing what God warned us not to do, and we further harm the devil, when we should rather go to bed and chill,” he said. “If there was a time,

“Fountainers, that you needed to chill, this is the time. Chill; let God perfect what He has started. We are so used to seeing the wind blowing, the boisterous storm, the adversary like a roaring lion, and many times we analyse the devil. Who tells you to analyse the devil? You’re to cast the devil. Look up to God: when you look down, you experience defeat; when you look down, you experience discouragement; when you look around, you experience distractions; but when you look up, deliverance is guaranteed. Stop looking around, because those who observe lying vanities will forsake their own mercy.”

He declared: “I have come to tell you, the devil may have scored a number, but the final whistle is yet to come. The game is not over; you’re still in the will of God, still in His hands. God has not left His church. He has not left this church. Can I tell you? God will never leave this church. If anyone is saying that, tell him he is seeing wrongly. The glory of God remains in this house.”

“Rest assured that no matter what anyone says, that’s not your business; we will build this church together,” he said. He prayed that the voice and glory of the church would not diminish and further prayed for divine turnaround.

Earlier, one of the church ministers led the opening prayers and also urged the church not to join in the gossip but rather to remain steadfast in praying for the church. The church auditorium was filled to capacity, while the choir led the happy and joyful members in praise and worship sessions.