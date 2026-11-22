Nollywood actor Hafiz Oyetoro has recounted how he faced repeated rejection from women before eventually meeting his wife, saying his reserved nature, appearance and financial struggles made it difficult for him to find a partner.

Oyetoro, popularly known as Saka, said he married late because he lacked the confidence to approach women and often struggled to express his feelings when trying to woo them.

Oyetoro disclosed this during an interview on Agbaletu Podcast, conducted in Yoruba, where he narrated some of his unsuccessful attempts to woo women and how he eventually met his wife at 39 before marrying at 40.

“Actually, I married late because I am not very good at asking women out. I am very reserved, but the first woman I approached was laughing when I asked her out,” he said.

According to him, he initially misunderstood the woman’s reaction, believing she found him funny, but later realised she was mocking his appearance.

“She was laughing at my look derisively, but I thought she found me funny; the more effort I made to woo her, the harder she laughed. I was completely frustrated,” Oyetoro recounted.

He said the experience left him wondering whether he would ever find a woman willing to marry him.

“I said to myself, ‘Will I ever have a wife in my life?’” he added.

The actor also attributed some of the rejections he experienced to his financial situation at the time, describing himself as poor and saying his appearance made him less appealing to women.

“Ladies showed me shege; they didn’t look my way at all. Then, I was poor. If you saw me then, I looked like a refugee. My neck was long, my head was big,” he said.

Oyetoro recalled that some women openly questioned his suitability as a husband because of his appearance.

“Women would look at me and say, ‘Is this what I would marry?’” he said.

He further narrated how a woman he approached in Ife rejected him and subsequently complained to the person who introduced them, questioning why she had been linked with a man living with albinism.

“I once asked a lady out in Ife, and she rejected me and returned to the person who introduced me to her to blame the person for introducing a suitor living with albinism to her,” he said.

Oyetoro, however, said his confidence and ability to interact with women improved after completing his first degree, a development that eventually helped him find love.

“A lot happened, but by the time I finished my first degree, I had become outspoken; I could interact with ladies; I met my wife,” he said.