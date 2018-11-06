Minimum Wage: Atiku reinstates commitment to a living wage

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2019 Presidential elections, Atiku Abubakar has promised to pay workers a living wage if elected into power.



This is even as the former Vice President lauded federal government agreement to pay a minimum wage of ₦30,000 previously negotiated with the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, the Trade Union Congress, TUC, and other labour affiliates.

In a press statement by the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization, APCO, the PDP candidate said his plan for the Nigerian workers would be made known in his manifesto expected to be launched in the weeks ahead.

“The Nigerian worker is the goose that lays the golden egg and is worthy of the best pay that Nigeria can afford,” the statement read in part.

The former Vice President commended the patriotism displayed by the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress and its affiliates in calling off the planned nationwide strike even as he called on the National Assembly to speedily pass legislation that makes the new Minimum Wage a statutory requirement.

“No sacrifice is too great to make for us to Get Nigeria Working Again and that is what APCO is all about. Atiku means JOBS, jobs that would pay the minimum wage and above because Nigeria should benefit the masses and not those who are in top government positions,” it added.