Magic bulb, Flyte, defies law of gravity

By Juliet Umeh

Most light bulbs are usually fixed to a socket, but technology has made it possible for them to now hang on the air without socket or wire aids. This is made possible by magnetic levitation technology inbuilt in special type of light bulbs known as Flyte,

The device’s energy efficient, with LEDs technology that are powered wirelessly through the air for 12 hours, providing soft, warm white glow light. It requires no batteries and powers light through the air via induction.

Flyte uses energy efficient LEDs rated at about 50,000 hours.

Land Rover gives first glimpse of new Evoque SUV

Interestingly, with its minimalist design and magnetic magic, Flyte makes the ultimate conversation piece and the perfect design gift for any home or office.

Designed in Sweden, its base is made of quarter-sawn oak, ash and walnut wood finishes. Each unit is carefully crafted to precision using premium components inspired by minimalism and vintage design.