10 fastest high-speed trains in the world

Shanghai Maglev Train

High-speed rail systems combine speed, efficiency and sustainability, making them one of the most important transportation innovations of the modern era.

From Japan’s Shinkansen bullet trains to France’s iconic TGV, high-speed rail has a history spanning several decades. These trains have reshaped global travel by offering faster alternatives to long-distance driving and short-haul flights, while also supporting economic growth, reducing congestion, and lowering carbon emissions.

Today, high-speed rail is also becoming more competitive in price, especially with the rise of budget rail services in Europe. Countries such as China, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and South Korea now operate extensive rail networks where trains routinely exceed 300 km/h.

Below are some of the fastest high-speed trains currently in operation around the world.

1. Shanghai Maglev (China)

Unlike traditional trains that run on wheels, the Shanghai Maglev uses magnetic levitation technology to float above its tracks, eliminating friction and allowing it to reach unmatched speeds. It connects Shanghai Pudong International Airport to the outskirts of the city, covering 30 kilometres in just over seven minutes. Although its route is short, it remains the fastest commercial passenger train in the world.

2. CR400 “Fuxing” (China)

China’s CR400 Fuxing trains represent the country’s most advanced domestically developed high-speed rail technology. They operate regularly at 350 km/h on routes such as Beijing–Shanghai and have been tested at speeds above 400 km/h. These trains form the backbone of the world’s largest high-speed rail network, carrying millions of passengers daily across long distances.

3. ICE 3 (Germany)

Germany’s ICE 3 trains are the fastest operating trains in Europe. Built by Siemens and Bombardier, they connect major cities such as Frankfurt, Cologne, and Amsterdam, significantly cutting travel times. Designed for international service, the ICE 3 operates across borders and can reach speeds of up to 330 km/h on dedicated tracks.

4. TGV (France)

France’s Train à Grande Vitesse (TGV) is one of the pioneers of high-speed rail in Europe. It holds the world speed record for conventional wheeled trains, reaching 574.8 km/h during testing in 2007. In daily service, TGV trains operate at 320 km/h and connect France with neighbouring countries such as Belgium, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

5. Frecciarossa 1000 (Italy)

Italy’s Frecciarossa 1000, also known as the “Red Arrow,” is jointly developed by Hitachi Rail and Alstom. It operates at commercial speeds of 300 km/h and was engineered for speeds up to 400 km/h. These trains link major Italian cities and are also used on international routes, offering high comfort, energy efficiency and advanced safety systems.

6. KTX-Sancheon (South Korea)

KTX-Sancheon 120000 Series

South Korea’s KTX-Sancheon is the country’s first domestically developed high-speed train. Operated by Korail, it reaches speeds of up to 305 km/h and serves key routes across the country. The train is known for its rapid acceleration, reliability, and role in strengthening South Korea’s nationwide high-speed rail system.

7. Renfe AVE 103 (Spain)

Spain’s Renfe AVE Class 103 trains, built by Siemens as part of the Velaro family, operate at speeds of up to 310 km/h. They serve major routes such as Madrid–Barcelona and are a core part of Spain’s expanding high-speed network, which is among the largest in Europe and highly competitive with air travel.

8. Al Boraq (Morocco)

Morocco’s Al Boraq is Africa’s first high-speed rail service, running between Tangier and Casablanca at speeds of up to 320 km/h. Operated by ONCF, the line has significantly reduced travel times and boosted tourism and business travel. The double-decker Alstom trains used on the route are designed for high capacity and efficiency.

9. SNCF TGV (France)

Beyond its speed records, the TGV remains one of the most widely used high-speed trains in the world. Operating at 320 km/h, it connects cities across France and extends into neighbouring countries such as Switzerland, Belgium, Italy and Germany. Its success has made it a global model for high-speed rail systems.

10. Shinkansen (Japan)

Japan’s Shinkansen, often called the bullet train, is one of the world’s most reliable and safest high-speed rail systems. Operating at speeds of up to 320 km/h on major routes such as Tokyo–Osaka, the Shinkansen is known for punctuality measured in seconds and has carried billions of passengers since its launch in 1964.

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