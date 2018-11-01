Kwankwaso’s man, Abubakar dumps PDP, says wasn’t “consulted for Deputy Governorship slot”

By Anthony Ogbonna

The immediate past deputy governor of Kano State, Hafiz Abubakar, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, saying he was not consulted over a nomination for a deputy governor of the state who will fly the ticket with Kwankwaso’s nominee.

Mr. Abubakar, who had joined resigned his position as Deputy Governor to join the former governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso in the PDP, said however that he is now a member of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP.

The former deputy governor also said that injustice meted on his supporters equally informed his dumping the PDP.

He said his ‘only request’ of one slot in the Kano State House of Assembly for his loyalists was equally denied him by PDP.

According to him, “Although I will not seek the position, because I came from same local government with the governorship candidate, but courtesy demands that I should be consulted. But some people sat down and took decisions without our consent and sent the selected candidate to national headquarters of the party.

“They thought I am irrelevant. At this juncture I decided to move out so that whoever thinks I am irrelevant will find out the truth or otherwise of his assumption. This is my main reason of leaving the PDP. I have notified ward and local government leadership of the party,” he said.