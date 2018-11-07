iStore unveils New iPhone XS, XS Max

By Prince Osuagwu

The importance of Nigeria’s iStore, to the overall business growth of Apple was seriously highlighted recently as the device makers rode on the back of the Authorised Reseller, to officially unveil the latest iPhone models – iPhone iPhone XS and XS Max to the Nigerian market.

After unveiling the product, iStore immediately opened its shops for pre orders and trust Nigerians to patronise what is advertised to be about the best innovation from the original ewuipment manufacturer, OEM.

The new iPhone XS and XS Max, according to iStore, were officially available for sale from November 02 2018.

Apple specifically made arrangements that Nigerians desiring the new devices would get a full range of exclusive benefits if they buy from iStore..

The benefits included Free Tech Support, Free Training and access to device Financing scheme of over eight months.

There is also the opportunity of customers who trade in their existing iphones in istore to gpgrade to new devices could get up to 50% slash.

These are in addition of iStore offering free wireless chargers to the first 100 customers of the new devices.

iStore is the biggest Apple Authorized Reseller in Nigeria.

iStore allows discounts of up to 5% for students and teachers to encourage tech education in the country.