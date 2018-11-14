DELTA APC: Gathering cloud

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State are increasingly worried over what they describe as the unnecessary tension and litigations they fear may hinder the party’s chances in the election.

While the clash between the Otega Emerhor and the Omo-Agege/Ogboru factions was well pronounced ahead of the recent party primaries, the recent mutterings over the alleged manipulation of the party’s primaries has continued to cast a shadow over the prospects of the party.

Party activists are particularly miffed by the substitutions of candidates who won tickets for various elective offices in the party primaries. Where not, they have resorted to the courts to protest forceful disqualifications of aspirants ahead of the primaries.

Remarkably, a number of the discontents are associates of the Omo-Agege/Ogbrou tendency which has Prophet Jones Erue as chairman.

A loyalist told Vanguard how after rejoicing that he had won the party’s ticket for the House of Assembly, was shocked to discover that another name was forwarded to the party as the candidate.

“Even the Appeals Committee certified that I won the election but still I was not given my ticket,” the party activist said.

Many of the activists say that those who came in with a former top shot of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP are beneficiaries of the tickets taken from the APC activists.

Vanguard gathered that party activists have been trying to paper over the differences between Senator Omo-Agege and Ogboru over the issue. Some of the party operatives believe that Ogboru who they fondly call the people’s general has been too quiet on the issue. Omo-Agege on his part was said to have been more adventurous on protecting the interests of their boys.