Atiku, committed democrat, says Obi

FORMER Governor of Anambra State and the Vice-Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, Mr. Peter Obi has described Alhaji Abubakar Atiku who turned 72 recently as a “true Nigerian and a committed democrat”. He was speaking to journalists in Yola yesterday.

Noting the contributions of Atiku to societal upliftment, Obi drew attention to Atiku’s varied roles as an entrepreneur, job-creator, wealth-creator, educational proprietor, committed democrat and promoter of national unity.

“Having seen it all”, Obi continued, “Alhaji Atiku is manifestly desirous of being part of the glorious era of Nigeria, when it shall be said that the Nigerian Renaissance started. I appeal to Nigerians to give him a chance through their votes to further demonstrate his commitment to the meaningful development of our great country.

“We have had many leaders in the past that were persuaded to come out. We have had many that came out not realising what they were going into. We have had many who saw leadership as open sesame to fame and fortune. In Atiku, we see a man seeking leadership fully prepared to avoid the pitfalls of those that came there as adventurers,” Obi concluded.

Obi also called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the repose of the soul of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who died on the 26th of November, 2011, exactly eight years today. He was speaking at domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, yesterday in response to the question of how he would like Ojukwu to be remembered.

Continuing, Obi advised Nigerians no matter where one comes from, not to see Ojukwu as their own or an ethnic figure; contending that those of them that were close to him marvel at his sense of amity and desire for national unity built on equity, trust and belief that the country should be administered in a manner to make it accommodating to all the constituent ethnic groups.