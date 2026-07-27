Tinubu sued over security threats to NDC’s presidential candidate Obi

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

The Federal High Court in Abuja has okayed hearing a suit seeking to compel President Bola Tinubu to provide maximum security to the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Party (NDP), Mr Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1648/2026, is, among other reliefs, praying the court to declare that Obi has the fundamental right to life and the right to live without fear, discrimination, threat of assassination, intimidation, or any form of harassment whatsoever, as guaranteed in Section 33(1) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

The suit also seeks a declaration that he “must not be subjected to politically motivated coercion, threat to life, bullying, harassment, assault, intimidation and victimisation whatsoever by any arm of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or any authority, person, individual or group, agents/agencies of the Federal Government or government of any sub-regional state, on the grounds of his political ideology, ethnicity and religion; or for any reason whatsoever.”

The suit referenced alleged threats to Obi by Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

The court was urged to declare that “the threats by the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, that Mr Peter Obi’s life and security are not guaranteed in Edo State and that Mr Peter Obi should not step into Edo State without getting clearance from him are empty, not backed by law, anti-democratic, illegal, unlawful and tantamount to executive rascality, infantile politicking and power drunkenness”.

The legal action was brought before the court by two lawyers, Mr Okere Kingdom Nnamdi and Mr Joseph Enemona Amen, as well as a non-governmental organisation, the Incorporated Trustees of Rights For All, which was listed as the 3rd applicant.

Aside from President Tinubu, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the State Security Service, and the Commandant-General of the Security and Civil Defence Corps, as well as Governor Okpebholo of Edo State, were sued as the 1st to 6th defendants in the case.

Meanwhile, no date has been set for the matter to be heard.