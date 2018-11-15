ASUU strike: Students condemns FG position, calls for quick resolution

By David Odama

As the end to the strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities and other institutions is far from being resolved, students in institutions of learning in Nasarawa state have decried the attitude of the federal government towards the resolution of the strike action.

Edo assures teachers on release of promotion letters

Commenting on the triple effect on their studies, the student called on both the government and the union to find a common ground to resolve their differences in the interest of the students and the near collapse of the nation’s educational sector.

In her reaction, a final year law student of University of Calabar who resides with the parents in Lafia, Gift Odama lamented that she would have been on her projects now, but is at home now as a result of what she described as government ineptitude towards the education sector in the country.

According to her, “government should be realistic in her promises, and make the educational sector more functional and improve on the welfare of the teachers”.

” We are suffering. This is the reason why Nigerian universities turn in half birth graduates year in year out in Nigeria “, Gift declared.

Also speaking, a student of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Francis Bulus regretted why the present government is hesitant in implementing the earlier agreement reached with ASUU hence according to him, government is continuous.

His words: “Buhari government has no excuse shying away from funding the education sector. He should rather channel the looted funds from late Abacha into the education than the so call empowerment”.

” I passionately called on the government of president Muhammadu Buhari to urgently order to a round table a negotiations between the government and ASUU so as to bring to an end the strike”, Francis stated.

Efforts to get some of the lectures to comment on the issue proved abortive as they claimed they were under strict directives not to speak.