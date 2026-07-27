ASUU strike: AAUA students issue 72-hour ultimatum to Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson

The Students’ Union of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, AAUA, has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Ondo State government to resolve the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, warning that failure to act could trigger mass action by students.

In a statement signed by President Falagbade Greatness and General Secretary Amos Oluwatimileyin, the union said the industrial action, now in its 14th day, has paralysed academic activities and left thousands of students stranded.

“This prolonged strike has brought academic activities to a complete standstill, further disrupting the university’s academic calendar and creating an atmosphere of uncertainty, anxiety, and frustration among thousands of students,” the statement said.

The union lamented that the shutdown has delayed graduation timelines and subjected students to emotional, psychological and financial hardship.

“Many students have been compelled to vacate the university environment due to the absence of a clear timeline for the resolution of the dispute. Others who remain on campus continue to endure hardship while awaiting resumption,” it added.

The union called on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and relevant authorities to immediately engage ASUU-AAUA leadership to ensure a prompt resolution.

“We have exhausted the two Cs of Aluta and we are left with no other option than to invoke the last C of Aluta,” the union said, issuing a 72-hour ultimatum for a “clear, practical, and satisfactory response.”

It warned that failure to demonstrate genuine commitment would force the union to mobilise students for “all lawful, peaceful, and democratic actions necessary to protect the educational rights and collective interests of AAUA students.”

The union, however, said the statement was “a sincere appeal born out of frustration, uncertainty, and hardship” and not a threat.

Reacting, the university management said the strike “is receiving the attention of the Ondo State Government and will be resolved soon.”

Deputy Registrar, Information, Protocol and Public Relations, Mr. Sola Imoru, urged students to avoid actions capable of escalating tensions, noting that efforts were underway to end the industrial action.

Imoru said the ultimatum was unnecessary because the governor had already approved a special intervention fund to enable the institution to meet its financial obligations. He added that the development had earlier been communicated to the Students’ Union leadership.

He appealed to students to remain patient while the payment process was concluded, expressing optimism that normal academic activities would soon resume.

Imoru also advised the union to seek clarification on issues affecting the institution before making public statements, stressing that regular consultation would prevent misunderstandings.

The management reaffirmed its commitment to dialogue, transparency and constructive engagement with all stakeholders.