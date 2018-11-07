2019: Imo PDP tasks INEC on credible election

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—IMO State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct free and fair elections in the state, adding that the party would resist any attempt by politicians to hijack the process.

The party spoke to newsmen in Owerri through it’s State Publicity Secretary, Damian Opara, who pointed out that PDP was worried following the reports that other political parties in the state could not conduct free and fair primaries.

He reasoned that those candidates who emerged from a primary election fraught with fraud could not believe in a free and fair election.

He also called on Imo people to be wary of such politicians as the state would be heading for the worse if such elements grab the position of authority.

Opara said: “We must have heard that all the governorship candidates of the political parties in the state have produced their governorship flag-bearers.

“You all know that it is only in PDP that we had free and fair governorship primaries, where Emeka Ihedioha emerged winner and Gerald Irona, his running mate.

“Let us continue to put the record straight, that it is only in PDP that we had a very comprehensive primary election. It is different from what you saw in other parties that conducted their primaries and electoral committee members were kidnapped and bribed.

“We will win Imo election; we are calling on INEC to conduct a free and fair election. These hijackers who go to Abuja to hijack governorship ticket must not be allowed to come here and hijack the results of Imo people. The mandate of Imo people must be protected. We will match them face to face.”