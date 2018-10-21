Plastic surgery cannot give you confidence — Shirley Igwe

By Ayo Onikoyi

Delectable actress and film maker, Shirley Igwe has given women who go under the knife to enhance their looks a word of wisdom to ponder.

According to the fair-skinned beauty who recently launched her Daughters of Love foundation, to cater to the needs of diabetics and widows, women should stop feeling inadequate and desist from going for plastic surgery as it will not give them the confidence they crave.

In an Instagram post, she said, “Love yourself just the way you are. If there’s a void in your life you think needs to be filled, work on your mind, soul and spirit. Plastic surgery, injection fillers, butt raising, liposuction cannot help you fill any void. The moment you get them done, there will definitely be another void you need to fill. Plastic surgery is not confidence.”

Continuing, she added, “ I’m sorry ladies, but this is the truth, don’t be deceived. All that glitters is not gold. Go on diet if you need to shed some fat, eat right, work out if you need to be in shape and toned.”

In the last one year it appears the beautiful actress has been practicing what she’s now preaching as she has gone from the plumpy woman we used to know to a smartly trimmed person and it seems to suit her so well.

“I have been dieting and working out. It is all about health and what I desire to look like” she once told Potpourri in a chat.

Shirley Igwe has been riding way in her career as she’s hot in demand. In recent times she has featured in films like Hook, Line and Sinker; Bobo Nkiti; The Washerman; Based on Principle; Middle of Nowhere; My Neighbours’ Wives, among others.