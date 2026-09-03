2026 Rivers Budget: ‘Breath of fresh air’ — Fubara

…Governor thanks Wike for facilitating meeting with lawmakers

By Olayinka Ajayi

PORT HARCOURT — Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has described the state’s 2026 Appropriation Bill as a “breath of fresh air”, expressing optimism that it would usher in a new phase of development and cooperation in the state.

Fubara spoke on Thursday after signing the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law at the State Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor said his administration remained committed to the progress and development of Rivers State, while assuring the State House of Assembly of a cordial and cooperative relationship going forward.

He thanked God for making the occasion possible, describing the signing as the beginning of a healthy relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government.

Fubara also acknowledged the role played by former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in facilitating the meeting and the developments that culminated in the passage and signing of the budget.

Presenting the bill to the governor for assent, the Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Major Jack, described the appropriation as an ambitious budget.

Jack said the Assembly had subjected the estimates to thorough scrutiny in the interest of ensuring that the budget delivered the desired growth and development for the state.

Also speaking, the Speaker of the Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, disclosed that lawmakers did not pass the budget exactly as presented by the governor.

Amaewhule said the Assembly reviewed downward the proposed N6 billion allocation to PAMO University of Medical Sciences, a private university where Rivers indigenes have been receiving scholarships from the state government since the previous administration.

According to him, part of the allocation was reassigned to the State Primary Healthcare Development Board after the university’s management failed to provide satisfactory explanations on the utilisation of the funds and did not send representatives to appear before the Assembly.

The Speaker said the action was part of the Assembly’s oversight responsibility to ensure accountability and transparency in the management of public funds.

The 2026 budget, christened the “Budget of Resilience for Growth and Development”, was passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly earlier on Thursday.

Fubara had in July presented a fiscal estimate of N1,854,248,734,475.76 to the Assembly.

The estimate represented a 24.5 per cent increase over the revised 2025 financial figures.