AGN lifts suspension on actress Shirley Igwe after review

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has lifted the suspension earlier imposed on Nollywood actress Shirley Igwe following a review of disciplinary actions taken against her over an incident of violent conduct reported on a Lagos movie set on July 19, 2025.

According to a statement signed by the National President of the Guild, Dr. Ejezie Emeka Rollas, the National Executive Council (NEC) resolved to reinstate the actress after a comprehensive evaluation of the case, in line with the Guild’s constitutional provisions on fair hearing, justice and the rehabilitation of members.

The Guild confirmed that Igwe has been cleared to resume all filming and guild-related activities effective October 19, 2025.

While welcoming her back, the NEC urged the actress to maintain emotional composure, exercise restraint, and uphold professional ethics in all engagements, especially in situations that may lead to tension or disagreements. The Guild also expressed expectations of renewed discipline and cooperation from Igwe as she returns to active participation within the creative community.

The AGN said it looks forward to her positive contributions to the growth and integrity of the organisation.