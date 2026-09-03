Martinelli joins Al Hilal for £60m, becomes Arsenal’s record sale

Martinelli

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Gabriel Martinelli has completed his move from Arsenal to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal in a £60 million deal, bringing an end to his seven-year spell with the Gunners.

According to Sky Sports, the deal comprises a fixed fee and a sell-on clause and eclipses Arsenal’s previous record sale, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s £40 million move to Liverpool in 2017.

Martinelli, who joined Arsenal from Brazilian side Ituano as an 18-year-old, leaves the club as the most expensive player sold in its history. Sky Sports also reports that because Arsenal signed him as a teenager, the £60 million fee represents pure profit on the club’s accounting books.

The Brazil international had attracted interest from Galatasaray, with the Turkish club offering around £38.9 million, but Martinelli was unwilling to move to Turkey at this stage of his career.

His departure also takes Arsenal’s income from player sales this summer beyond £120 million. Leandro Trossard has already left for Besiktas, while the Gunners signed Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, with the new arrival starting Arsenal’s opening two Premier League matches as Martinelli was absent.

Martinelli’s exit follows a difficult final season at Arsenal, where he made 30 Premier League appearances but started only 11 matches — his lowest number of starts since the 2020/21 campaign.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright had previously criticised the treatment of Martinelli, saying his situation made him “uncomfortable” and that the forward deserved “more respect”.

Martinelli leaves Arsenal after making 191 Premier League appearances, scoring 41 goals and providing 24 assists.