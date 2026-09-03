Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to leave prison sooner than expected

Diddy

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to leave prison sooner than previously expected after his projected release date was moved up again, according to the Daily Mail.

The 56-year-old music mogul is now expected to be released from the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix, in New Jersey, on February 5, 2028, according to the US Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The latest adjustment brings his projected release date forward by more than two weeks from February 20, 2028, which was his most recent scheduled date.

The Daily Mail reports that Combs’ release date has changed several times since he began serving his 50-month federal prison sentence in October 2025.

His projected release date was initially set for June 2028 before being moved to April, February and January. It was subsequently adjusted to February 20, 2028, before the latest change to February 5.

The reason for the repeated changes has not been made clear.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons previously told the Daily Mail that, for privacy, safety and security reasons, it does not comment on the conditions of confinement of individual inmates, including release plans or details about why a release date changes.

Combs is serving his sentence after a federal jury in 2025 found him guilty on two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution.

He was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

A judge subsequently sentenced the rapper to four years and two months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

The latest adjustment comes weeks after Combs was reportedly involved in an altercation with another inmate at Fort Dix.

According to reports cited by the Daily Mail, Combs and the inmate initially pushed each other before punches were exchanged. Guards reportedly intervened and Combs was subsequently placed in solitary confinement.

Prison officials, however, declined to confirm details of the alleged incident.

Combs’ representatives have previously denied reports that he violated prison rules, saying the Bad Boy Entertainment founder was focused on sobriety, self-discipline and personal growth while serving his sentence.

The Bureau of Prisons’ latest listing puts Combs’ projected release date at February 5, 2028, although the date could still change.

Vanguard News