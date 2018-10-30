Oyo APGA Chairman urges members to collect PVCs

Mr Angel Folorunso, the Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Oyo state has advised party members and supporters yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards(PVCs) from the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC), to do so.

Folorunso gave the advice on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

He also urged members and supporters in the state and the country at large to intensify wooing more members into the party through the propagation of people-centred programme of APGA.

”APGA represents nation’s development, improved health care, education, buoyant economy and agrarian revolution, “ he said.

The state chairman described Dr John Gbor, the presidential candidate of the party as a man from a modest upbringing and a patriotic Nigerian who knews the pain of the masses.

NAN