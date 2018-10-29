Man, 46, rapes 16-yr-old housemaid

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested 42-year-old Abiodun Amosu for defiling his-16-year-old housemaid.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, said the suspect lives at 6, Sowemimo Street, Ibara Housing Estate with the victim.

Oyeyemi said the suspect committed the crime on Thursday, October 25, in his residence while his wife was away in Lagos.

He said: “His arrest followed the complaint lodged at Ibara Police Division by the Benue State-born victim (name withheld) who was accompanied to the station by a member of Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR, and reported that the suspect forcefully dragged her into his bedroom and raped her.

“She stated further that when she started making noise after the man had had his way, the suspect beat her up and sent her out of the house. It was then a CDHR member saw her and took her to the station to report.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ibara Division, SP Dada Olusegun, led detectives to the scene where the randy suspect was arrested. The suspect initially denied the allegation, but when confronted with the bloodstained-bedsheet in his bedroom, he admitted to committing the offence.

“The victim, who claimed to be a virgin before the incident, has been taken to a general hospital for medical attention and the medical report confirmed that she was actually sexually abused.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has directed that the case be transferred to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, for proper investigation and prosecution of the suspect.”