Police confirm man, teenager swept away by flood in Aba

By Steve Oko

Abia State Police Command has confirmed that a man who attempted to rescue a teenage girl from a water-filled ditch at Faulks Road, Aba, was swept away alongside the girl during Sunday’s downpour.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this while responding to Vanguard inquiries, confirming that the incident occurred around the popular Ukwu Mango area of the commercial city.

Chinaka said the tragedy happened near an ongoing construction site where an uncovered ditch had filled with rainwater.

According to her, the teenage girl was passing through the area when she reportedly hit a stone and fell into the ditch.

An adult who witnessed the incident reportedly plunged into the water in an attempt to rescue her, but both were swept away.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to see them. The police are aware, and the matter has been reported. Efforts are in place to see how they can be rescued,” Chinaka said.

She confirmed that the two victims had yet to be found as search efforts continued.

Asked whether the construction company responsible for the site would face possible charges over negligence, the police spokesperson said investigations were ongoing.

The tragedy has raised concerns about the safety of construction sites during heavy rainfall, particularly where excavations and drainage channels are left uncovered and become submerged in floodwater.

Aba’s flat terrain makes parts of the commercial city vulnerable to flooding during heavy downpours, increasing the risks posed by waterlogged roads, open drains and excavations.