Independence: Gov Ortom calls for deepening of democratic culture for a better Nigeria

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has called on all tiers of government in the country to work towards deepening democratic culture by entrenching the rule of law in their jurisdictions.

Ortom made the call on Monday in a radio broadcast to mark the 58th independence anniversary of the country.

He explained that the rule of law and the democratic process remained veritable tools for driving democracy to achieve expected outcomes.

According to him, abiding by the rule of law, due process and credible candidates will be voted into power to accelerate development and progress in the country.

He also urged Nigerians to sustain their faith in the country’s corporate existence regardless of the challenges confronting it.

The governor said Nigerians had cause to celebrate their independence, having survived series of trials over the years.

He appealed to the various tiers of government in the country to support the Federal Government in its fight against insurgency and terrorism and promised to redouble his efforts in providing the dividends of democracy to the people.

The independence anniversary is low keyed, as political activities to elect party candidates for the APC, PDP are holding in major venues in Makurdi.