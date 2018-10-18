Breaking News
Iheanacho, Ndidi dare Iwobi

On 10:48 pmIn Sports by adekunleComments

Kelechi Iheanacho  and Wilfred Ndidi were among eighteen Leicester City players called up for international duty in October 2018.

Iwobi

Although the striker and midfielder did not attend trainingyesterday morning, Foxes manager Claude Puel has said  that the Nigeria duo will report for training today.

It means that the Super Eagles stars will train with their Leicester City teammates for three days before the trip to the Emirates where they face an in-form Arsenal side, who are on a nine-game winning streak in all competitions. Alex Iwobi is also in line to play for the Gunners.

Providing an update on Leicester City’s international players,Puel told the club’s official website: ‘’We didn’t have any injury problems with the internationals.

‘’Almost all of the international players have come back today for training.

‘’Some will come back tomorrow (Friday); [Rachid] Ghezzal, [Wilfred] Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho are the last players. All of the players are match fit for Arsenal.’’

Ndidi started and went the distance in the two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Libya, while Iheanacho was a non-playing substitute.

