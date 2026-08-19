Tourist helicopter crashes in Kenya, no survivors

A helicopter carrying several tourists crashed Wednesday in Kenya’s Samburu county, north of the capital, Nairobi, killing all those on board, an aviation source told AFP.

“I can confirm an accident has happened, there are no survivors,” the source told AFP, without being able to say how many people were onboard.

In a video shared on X, black smoke can be seen billowing into the sky at the foot of Mount Ololokwe, where the crash occurred.

Mount Ololokwe, a sacred mountain for the Samburu people whose summit rises to 2,000 metres (6,560 feet) above sea level, is a popular hiking destination. Companies offer helicopter flyovers.

The accident happened at 9:13 am local time (0613 GMT), the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said in a statement, after the aircraft left from the Loisaba wildlife reserve.

Local media reported that the helicopter was carrying seven tourists when it crashed but their nationalities remain unknown.

The cause of the crash has not yet been established, with the KCAA saying investigations were under way.

The Kenya Red Cross also said that response operations were ongoing, part of a multi-agency team attempting to access the crash site.

In March, a helicopter crash in western Kenya killed six people, including a member of parliament.

AFP