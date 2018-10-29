Former England boss Hoddle survives heart attack

Former England manager and Tottenham midfielder Glenn Hoddle remains in a “serious condition” in hospital after suffering a heart attack on Saturday.

Hoddle, who is “responding well to treatment”, collapsed after appearing on BT Sport on his 61st birthday.

Sound supervisor Simon Daniels has been praised for giving Hoddle emergency first aid at the BT Sport studio.

Daniels said he “just did what was necessary to give him a fighting chance”.

Responding to tweets from pundits Robbie Savage and Paul Ince – who had appeared alongside Hoddle on Saturday morning – Daniels said: “It was my training as a special constable that paid off.”

He added: “So pleased that Glenn is now getting the best care possible in hospital. Thoughts are with his family.”

Former England midfielder Ince described Daniels’ actions as “miraculous”.

A spokesman for Hoddle, in giving an update on the former England manager’s condition, also highlighted Daniels, saying: “In particular, Glenn and his family would like to publicly thank the BT Sport staff that treated him immediately on set following his collapse.”

Hoddle earned 53 England caps and was considered one of the best players of his generation.