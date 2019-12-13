Rio explains why he fancies Liverpool to retain the Champions League

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand is backing Liverpool to retain the Champions League this season, as they are “the most complete team”.

Liverpool won their first European title since 2005 last season, beating Premier League rivals Tottenham 2-0 in the final in Madrid.

Manchester City are favourites to win Europe’s showpiece competition this season, but former Manchester United defender Ferdinand thinks Jurgen Klopp’s Reds can pip Pep Guardiola’s City to retain the title.

“Liverpool just look the most complete team,” said Ferdinand on BT Sport.

“They have got that mentality now. They were on the cusp of winning for a few years and they got over the line last season.

“They look like they are going to win the Premier League and they have that mentality that they aren’t going to lose. They know they are going to win.”

Glenn Hoddle was in full agreement with the ex-England international but believes Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid are also capable of going all the way.

ALSO READ: Rangnick reveals why Liverpool have signed many of his former players

“I think Liverpool and I have a sneaky feeling Atletico Madrid will go through. They are a tough team. Whether they will win it or not, I don’t know,” said Hoddle.

“But I can’t see anyone past Liverpool at the moment.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News