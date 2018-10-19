Ekiti Muslims reject Fayemi’s appointments

The Muslim community in Ekiti state on Thursday rejected what was called lopsidedness in the three appointments made so far by Governor Kayode Fayemi, since he was sworn in on Tuesday.

The state Coordinator of the state chapter of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organizations, (NACOMYO), Mr. Tajudeen Ahmed, made the displeasure of the group known at a media briefing, after a protest staged at the Ado Ekiti Central mosque.

He described the appointments made so far by the new governor as not only lopsided, but also a grand plan to totally marginalise the Muslim community in the state.”

The Muslims faithful said the appointment of the Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff and the Chief Press Secretary was against balance and fairness against the Muslim community which Fayemi promised.

” The exclusion of Muslims from the principal officers of this administration is worrisome, unjust, condemnable and unacceptable.”

” The Ekiti Muslim community saw the appointments as a calculated attempt to exclude Muslims from the fundamental aspect of decision making process in Ekiti State.”

” Excluding Muslims from the first three important appointments announced by the governor is shocking and highly disturbing to all Muslims in the state”, he said.

The group said Muslims in the state constituted about 40 per cent of the Ekiti State population, and added that the governor was given their total support during the governorship polls.

According to him, the exclusion of the Muslims in this regard is a violation of the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended).

“The exclusion of Muslims from the core principal appointments of Dr. John Kayode Fayemi is a derogation of the motto of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as provided in Section 15 (1) of the 1999 constitution (as amended)

” Rather than projecting “Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress”; the recent appointments made by the Government will breed “disunity, commotion and backwardness.”, he said.

He called on Fayemi to breathe life into Section 14(4) of the constitution which provided that ‘the composition of the government of a state, a local government council, or any of the agencies of such government or council, and the conduct of the affairs of the government or council or such agencies shall be carried out in such manner as to recognise the diversity of the people.

The muslim community called on the Governor to urgently review appointments and accommodate Muslims.

“We also call on the governor to ensure inclusion of Muslims in all future appointments to be made at both state and local government levels. This will certainly pave way for the reign of justice, equity and peace in our dear state.”

Recalls that Fayemi on Tuesday night, after his swearing-in, appointed the trio of Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji as Secretary to the State Government; Mr. Biodun Omoleye as Chief of Staff and Mr. Yinka Oyebode as the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.