Ekene Dilichukwu debuts with Great Confidence

By Sam Eyoboka

ANOTHER contemporary gospel artist was Sunday introduced to the nation’s music scene when a Principal Tutor with the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Internat-ional School, Ekene Dili-chukwu launched her debut extended play, Great Confidence in Lagos.

An extended play record, often referred to as an EP, is a musical recording that contains more tracks than a single, but not qualified to be labeled an album. Great Confidence contains three tracks: Great Confidence, Eledu-mare, and Ikaria.

Leading an eight-man group, Ekene Dilichukwu thrilled the capacity aud-ience at Whiteley Event Centre, Surulere perform-ing the three songs to the delight of the mixed multitude. Great Confid-ence, produced by T-Babs and packaged by JCT Infotech and Services, is a message of hope inst-ead of despair because of a friendship with Jesus and confidence in God at all times.

Ekene Dilichukwu started singing at childhood in Children Church at the Deeper Life Bible Church said: “When I sing in the church, people used to tell me they were moved. My husband was happy when I told him of my vision and he has been very supportive.”

Explaining her voyage into the music industry, Ekene says the industry is an open world for both young and old to exhibit their talents, noting that God is raising the younger Christian generation to solve the problems and challenges of the nation through gospel music.

According to the linguist, the important message to be passed across in gos-pel music was Jesus Christ, stressing that music could bring about national rebirth.

“Any sensible person in Nigeria today will tell you that reforming Nigeria is not one man’s job. You just do your best wher-ever you find yourself. If I do mine and you do yours, you will find out that we will get what we are looking for. It’s not about somebody sitting up there and tempting everybody, it may not work that way. I do my bit. I sing and spread the Word of God to them.“

Her role models include Chinyere Udoma, Chioma Jesus and Samsong.”

Chairman of the occasion and Managing Director, Hectos International Limited, Pastor Stephen Torty, commended the artiste for braving the odds to produce soul-inspired songs, stressing the extended play would be valuable for the dis-pensation of the ‘Good News’ because the place of songs, praises and worship in personal and corporate victory and evangelism could not be over-emphasised.

Torty stated that since God cannot worship Him-self, He seeks men to worship Him. “We are call-ed to always sing His praise no matter the challenges and the situat-ion around us; we must cultivate the attitude of singing His praise to dev-elop great confidence. So many souls have been won for Christ through gospel songs.

“Today, as you engage this soul-inspiring album, chains will be loosed, yokes broken, and evil judgment will be averted; judicial pronoun-cement against you will be rever-sed, there’ll be miracul-ous intervention, with signs and wonders” he prophesied.