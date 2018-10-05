Customs intercepts 22 exotic vehicles, others worth N1.2bn

By Godfrey Bivbere & Abigail Ezewanfor

The anti smuggling unit of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, yesterday, said it impounded 22 exotic vehicles and other contraband items with Duty Paid Value (DPV) worth N2.017 million in the last one month.

Disclosing this in Lagos, Customs Area Controller (CAC), Aliyu Mohammed, said other seized items are 11,303 bags of rice (19 trailer loads), 2,410 frozen poultry products and 853 jerrycan of vegetable oil.

Mohammed added that other items impounded by the unit during the period include 245 parcels of Indian Hemp, 4×40 foot containers of unprocessed wood, as well as 2,017 bales of used clothing and 283 cartoons of various pharmaceutical products imported without National Agency for Foods & Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC, registration.

According to him, the seized vehicles include nine bullet proof (four Lexus Jeep LX570 2016, three Land Cruiser Jeeps, 2016 and two Mercedes Benz G63 and S550, 2014/2015), one Toyota Rev4, 2014 and three Toyota Hilux, 2018.

Others are two Toyota Highlander, 2018, one Toyota Prado, 2018, one Toyota land Cruiser, 2016, one Toyota Corolla, one Toyota Fortuner, 2017, amongst others.

“These 22exotic vehicles alone have a DPV of N1.179 billion. While some of the vehicles were intercepted at Ogere and Ijebu Ode expressway, the bullet proof vehicles were trailed and evacuated from some private residences in Victoria Island based on credible information,” he stated.

He further stated that in the spirit of inter-agency collaboration, the seized Indian Hemp and the medicaments will be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA and NAFDAC for thorough investigations.

Mohammed also disclosed that 28 suspects have been arrested in connection with the 89 seizures made during the period.