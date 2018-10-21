Commander tasks troops on commitments to defeat Boko Haram

Brig.-Gen. Abdulmalik Biu, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, has tasked troops to be dedicated in the discharge of their duties to end the Boko Haram insurgency.

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, in a statement on Saturday in Maiduguri, disclosed that Biu said that such commitments was necessary to defeat the Boko Haram insurgents.

Chukwu disclosed that the commander gave the charge on Friday while addressing troops of Rapid Deployment Force, Sector 1, undergoing training at a military facility in Monguno, Borno.

Biu urged the troops to be dedicated and display high sense of professionalism, to ensure protection of lives and property, as well as defend national territorial integrity.

Biu expressed happiness over the spirited condition of the troops, adding that the visit aimed to assess the training exercise in order to motivate them in the ongoing fight against insurgency.

“We must work hard with each other to achieve common goal. We are few among many that must do the job.

“We are the Nigerian military, we did not join the profession by accident, what is happening is a national problem, and as good Nigerian citizens in uniform, it is our collective responsibility to discharge our duties by defending our nation,” Biu said.

He urged the troops to be motivated, prayerful, develop more aggressive posture and be decisive in their assigned tasks.

Biu commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, over the provision of logistics and other welfare programmes, to boost troops’ morale.

The commander was accompanied during the visit by commanders and principal staff officers of the 7 Division.

NAN