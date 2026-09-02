Boko Haram terrorist surrenders with RPG, bomb in Borno

— Military pressure weakening terrorist elements, says OPHK

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

MAIDUGURI — A Boko Haram terrorist has surrendered to troops of the Joint Task Force, North East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), with a Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) launcher and bomb in Pulka, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The development came amid sustained military operations aimed at exerting pressure on terrorist elements across the North-East.

The Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Goni said the terrorist voluntarily surrendered to troops at Pulka at about 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

He said preliminary information indicated that the terrorist had previously operated within the Mandara Mountains axis, an area associated with terrorist activities along the Nigeria-Cameroon border.

“At the time of his surrender, troops recovered one Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) launcher, one RPG bomb and one mobile phone from him,” Goni said.

According to him, the surrendered terrorist is undergoing preliminary investigation and profiling in accordance with established procedures.

He said the development further reflected the impact of sustained military pressure on terrorist networks and their diminishing freedom of action across the theatre.

Goni added that the surrender also underscored ongoing efforts by Operation Hadin Kai to degrade terrorist capabilities and encourage those still bearing arms to abandon terrorism and embrace peace.

“The Theatre Command remains committed to sustaining pressure on terrorist elements, denying them freedom of action and creating the conditions necessary for lasting peace and stability across the North-East region,” he said.