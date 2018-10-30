Breaking News
Barca want £133m from Man Utd for Alba

On 7:40 am

Barcelona  have indicated that they will not entertain selling  Jordi Alba  for a cut-price fee.

The Spaniard’s contract situation has allegedly led to  Manchester United  identifying Alba as a potential signing but according to  Sport, Barcelona have little interest in coming to an agreement over his departure.

The report claims that the Catalan giants will demand that any interested clubs shell out £133m – Alba’s release clause – to secure the player’s signature in one of the next two transfer windows.

