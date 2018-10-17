2019: Sanwo-Olu will continue my legacy – Ambode

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Ahead of the 2019 governorship election in Lagos, the State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has assured citizens that his programmes and policies would be sustained by an All Progressives Congress, APC governor in the state.

Ambode’s assurance came barely weeks after losing his second term bid at the APC gubernatorial primaries to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, an ex-commissioner in the state.

The Governor, while addressing congregation yesterday at the 9th Tradesmen And Artisans has Week & Graduation Ceremony for Re-Trained Artisans which held in Ikeja, stressed that the programme and policies of his administration were already embedded in APC manifesto, describing it as a great party.

The governor, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello, said: “You can therefore be rest assured of the continued sustenance of this programme by an All Progressives Congress-controlled government in Lagos State. We thank all organisations and individuals from the organised private sector that have joined hands with us in our determination to improve the competence and socio-economic condition of our artisans.

“Our government will continue to work in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to design and executive programmes, to enhance the productivity of tradesmen because, growing the capacity of tradesmen and artisans remain a key component that we cannot afford to ignore,” Ambode added.

The governor implored the over 1, 500 graduands of the artisan up-skilling training programme to take advantage of the opportunities provided to be financially independent, become employers of labour and continue their quota to the growth and development of the state and her economy.

He noted that in the last three and a half years, through the Ministry of Wealth Creation, his administration had showed unwavering commitment to tradesmen and artisans in the state.

“In addition to providing a platform for individuals and groups to contribute their quota to the economic development of Lagos State, we have recognized and celebrated the progress made by the groups of artisans and tradesmen in the state”, he added.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, said the artisans had been tasked through different platforms to train and retrain their members.

Akinbile-Yusuf said this was for them to compete successfully with their counterparts from neighbouring countries, with a view to meeting the demand of an emerging “smart city.“

The President, Lagos State Council of Tradesmen and Artisans, LASCOTA, Alhaji Nurudeen Buhari, commended the governor for his support and encouragement.

Buhari also thanked the governor for the credit facility granted to his members under the state employment trust fund.