2019 AFCON qualfier: Only God can save us in Uyo, says Libyan coach

Ahead of the October 12 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Nigerian and Libya, the Mediterranean Knights coach, Adel Amrouche said points chasing Nigeria’s Super Eagles will be hard to beat, when they clash in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The Libyans are currently top the group E qualifier and against a resurgnt Super Eagles won their last game against Seychelles, he stated that his team’s chances of getting all three points to cement their qualification are slim.

‘’God willing, we will satisfy the Libyan public in the next game despite the difficulty.

‘’Everyone is committed, and everyone answered the call to gather at the camp for players who are not associated with official matches with their clubs, we are waiting for the rest,” Amrouche said at a press conference on Saturday.

The Super Eagles are expected to begin training for their first competitive game against Libya as from Tuesday as the players have been instructed to report at the Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort in Uyo latest Monday, October 8.