2018 Aiteo Cup: Pillars to battle Rangers for trophy

This year’s Aiteo Cup final will be between Kano Pillars and Enugu Rangers after two dramatic semifinals in Lagos and Kano yesterday.

Pillars beat Northwest rivals Katsina United 4-1 on penalties after fulltime scores stood at 2-2 at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

Rangers, on the other hand, had to come from two goals down to outscore Nasarawa United 4-2.

The cup final is scheduled for Asaba later this month with the overall winners representing the country in next year’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Pillars were cruising to a 2-0 win before Katsina United fought back to draw level with goals from central defenders Timothy Danladi and Chinedu Ajanah.

Incidentally, striker Junior Lokosa’s shot was deflected into goal by CHAN Eagles defender Danladi.

Nzube Anaezemba then scored a super goal from distance in the second half to put Pillars two goals up only for Katsina United to stage a remarkable comeback.

However, in the resultant penalty shootout, both Destiny Ashadi and Dabladi could not beat the Pillars goalkeeper with only Obinna Eleje converting his spot kick.

Rangers showed great character in Kano to come back from two goals down and win 4-2 to reach their first cup final since 2007.