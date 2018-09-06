Workers thumb up NUPENG leadership

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, Workers’ Council, has commended the President of the union, Prince Williams Akporeha for his leadership style and the achievements he recorded within a short period of his assumption of office.

The Council’s Chairman, Chinda Ejims on behalf of the staff, spoke at the Union’s National Secretariat in Lagos during a meeting with NUPENG’s management comprising the President, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary and Trustee, Adamu Song, Afolabi Olawale and Monday Osunde.

“On behalf of the entire NUPENG workers, we express our deep and sincere appreciation to the entire National Executive Council, NEC, under your noble leadership. Your magnanimity and milestone achievements within the period of your assumption of office; particularly, efforts to better and improve the NUPENG workers’ condition of service are overwhelming and commendable. The entire workers witnessed an unprecedented promotion without any form of discrimination or victimisation.

“Once more, we want to thank you and state unequivocally that the entire workers are solidly behind your administration, “ he said.

He, however, pressed home the workers’ demands in the areas of staff performance evaluation so as to identify aspects where training and development would be required for the workers in the overall interest of NUPENG.

The President of the union on his part thanked the workers’ Council for the trust and confidence reposed in him since he took the mantle of leadership in April 2018.