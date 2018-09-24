Women make inputs in 2019 budget in Kano

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

A town hall meeting for women delegates from all the 43 local government areas of Kano state took place Sunday to mobilize women input into the 2019 budget.

The event was organized by the UN project called WPS-NETWORK supported by the Partnership to Engage and Learn (PERL).

The chairperson of the group Hajiya Hadiza Bala Fagge told newsmen that Kano state women are the first to be brought together to give their input into the government budget whose footsteps are being followed by other states.

She explained that they did this in 2018 and submitted to the relevant government authority some of which formed part of the budget.

“For the first time Kano state women have been assembled to put their input to the state budget in areas like education, health, agriculture and women affairs” she said.

She also explained that as a nongovernmental organization they will gather the necessary information from the women and submit it to the relevant authorities for further processes.

A participant Raliya Aliyu Abubakar, who is also the Secretary General of the Jam’iyyar Matan Arewa, a northern women umbrella organization, explained that this provides an opportunity for women and youth to put forward their needs to be implemented in the budget.

She also lamented over the poor implementation of budget by the authorities where she said “there is a difference between what is approved as budget in paper and what is practically seen on ground”.

Raliya explained that at the end of the event women will be empowered to track budgets and demand the implementation of their inputs.

Hundreds of women from various women groups across the state participated in the event.